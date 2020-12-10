Mastercard ends card use on Pornhub site over ‘unlawful content’

Send this page to someone via email

MasterCard says it will no longer allow its cards to be used on Pornhub, a website owned by the Montreal-based company Mindgeek, after a MasterCard investigation found what it calls illegal material on the site.

Pornhub first came under fire late last week after a New York Times report said the website has videos of child sexual assaults and exploitations.

In addition to terminating the use of its cards on Pornhub, Mastercard said it will “continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites.”

“Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” the statement reads.

“As a result, and in accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance. In addition, we continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites to take the appropriate action.”

Pornhub denies there is illegal content on its site.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.