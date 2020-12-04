Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Ottawa working to address child pornography as Pornhub faces media criticism, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2020 3:53 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'We're going to continue to work with police agencies and security agencies and all means possible to ensure that all Canadians are kept safe.'.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'We're going to continue to work with police agencies and security agencies and all means possible to ensure that all Canadians are kept safe.'. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working with police and security agencies to address sex trafficking and child pornography after a U.S. newspaper report highlighted activities of Montreal-based Pornhub.

The New York Times examined the popular pornography website that attracts billions of visits monthly to videos including those purported to involve child rapes and exploitation.

A group of Canadian lawmakers recently petitioned the government to take action against Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek for profiting from “mass sexual crime.”

READ MORE: Children for sale: Canada’s youth at the heart of the rising sex trade

The letter to Justice Minister David Lametti followed a previous missive in the spring asking Trudeau to investigate.

PayPal cut off payment services for the company in late 2019 and credit card companies have been asked to do the same.

Visa, Mastercard and American Express didn’t immediately respond with comments.

“We are always extremely concerned with gender-based violence, with exploitation of minors, with child pornography,” Trudeau said Friday outside his Ottawa residence.

“We’re going to continue to work with police agencies and security agencies and all means possible to ensure that all Canadians are kept safe.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau Child Pornography New York Times sex trafficking Pornhub MindGeek
