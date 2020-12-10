Edmundston Regional Hospital suspends visits due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Visitation has temporarily been suspended at New Brunswick’s Edmundston Regional Hospital due to possible COVID-19 contamination in the facility.

The measures take effect immediately.

CEO of the Vitalité Network, Dr. France Desrosiers, says they are investigating and the decision has been made to protect the safety of patients and staff.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Vitalité is asking the public to avoid the emergency department at the Edmundston Regional Hospital unless cases are extremely urgent.

All patients who have appointments Thursday may attend following COVID-19 protocols, unless contacted by the facility.

1:53 First wave of vaccine roll-out a topic at N.B. COVID cabinet committee First wave of vaccine roll-out a topic at N.B. COVID cabinet committee

Palliative care, maternity and pediatrics are not affected by the suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Vitalité says the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.