Health

Edmundston Regional Hospital suspends visits due to COVID-19

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 2:37 pm
File photo of surgical masks.
File photo of surgical masks. Don Mitchell / Global News

Visitation has temporarily been suspended at New Brunswick’s Edmundston Regional Hospital due to possible COVID-19 contamination in the facility.

The measures take effect immediately.

CEO of the Vitalité Network, Dr. France Desrosiers, says they are investigating and the decision has been made to protect the safety of patients and staff.

Vitalité is asking the public to avoid the emergency department at the Edmundston Regional Hospital unless cases are extremely urgent.

All patients who have appointments Thursday may attend following COVID-19 protocols, unless contacted by the facility.

Palliative care, maternity and pediatrics are not affected by the suspension.

Vitalité says the suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

