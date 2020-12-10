Edmonton Catholic teachers will shift to working from home

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, junior and high school teachers from Edmonton Catholic Schools will be allowed to work from home.

In spite of the province’s measure announced Tuesday that working from home was mandatory unless a physical presence was required for operational effectiveness, the school district originally said its teachers would continue to work from their respective schools.

Junior and high school students shifted to online learning last month but teachers were still expected to remain in their classrooms to teach.

Late Wednesday, Alberta Education spokesperson Nicole Sparrow told Global News that local school authorities were responsible for “decisions relating to staff continuing to work at school or work from home.”

In response, Edmonton Catholic Schools announced it would reverse course.

“All staff who can work from home are asked to do so,” spokesperson Lori Nagy said. Tweet This

An exception will be for teachers who work with students who have specialized needs.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools said they are looking into the issue.

