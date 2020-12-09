Businesses in rural Alberta prep for new COVID-19 rules after months without mask mandate

Send this page to someone via email

Before Tuesday, Alberta was the only province without a COVID-19 mask mandate in place. Premier Jason Kenney had said two weeks ago that one reason for the delay was he believed rural areas would not be open to following such a rule.

But now, with new rules in place province-wide, all Albertans must wear masks in indoor public spaces, places of worship and indoor workplaces.

READ MORE: Alberta’s new COVID-19 measures ban in-person dining; retail to remain open

“As we’ve said since the beginning, masks can be an effective tool in reducing transmission,” Kenney said Tuesday.

“The vast majority of Albertans have done the responsible thing through voluntary use of face coverings and we see that increasingly across the province. But we are at a point where everyone has a civic duty to do their part.” Tweet This

The mask mandate took effect immediately after it was announced.

Other measures including the provincial closure of restaurants and other businesses like libraries, entertainment venues, gyms, and personal care services, will go into place Dec. 13 at midnight.

However, while many businesses, even in rural Alberta, had been mandating masks already, the COVID-19 case counts are so low in some regions there are questions about why the closures are so far reaching.

For example, in the Town of Whitecourt, there have been very few cases — currently only seven that are active — and not a single case recorded in surrounding Woodlands County.

