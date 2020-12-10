Menu

Canada

Legislation changes to level playing field for ‘vehicle for hire’ services in Saskatchewan

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 1:23 pm
The legislation will extend the same rules over taxi and limousine companies that Saskatchewan Government Insurance currently has over rideshare companies.
The legislation will extend the same rules over taxi and limousine companies that Saskatchewan Government Insurance currently has over rideshare companies. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan government introduced changes to legislation on Thursday aimed at leveling the playing field among rideshare, taxi and limousine services in the province.

Read more: ‘Our industry is hurting’: Regina to consider changes to taxi, rideshare bylaws

Changes made to the Vehicles for Hire Amendment Act, which are expected to take effect in the spring, will extend the same regulatory authority over taxi and limousine companies that Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) currently has over rideshare companies like Uber.

“When our government opened the door to allow ridesharing in Saskatchewan, our goal was always to ensure a level playing field for all vehicle for hire services,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SGI.

Read more: RM of Edenwold announces new ride-hailing bylaw

“This legislation does that while also enabling the regulator, SGI, to impose a fine for a relatively minor transgression, rather than suspending or cancelling a company’s business operations.”

Trending Stories

Examples of violations that could result in being fined include failing to submit criminal record checks for its drivers, failing to provide its driver lists or any changes to its list to SGI, and authorizing drivers to provide vehicle for hire services when the driver and/or vehicle requirements are not met.

The Ministry of Justice will be involved in determining fine amounts.

— More to come.

