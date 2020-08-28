Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RM of Edenwold announces new ride-hailing bylaw

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 3:32 pm
The RM of Edenwold, along with 10 other municipalities adopts new rideshare bylaw that allows for easy start up.
The RM of Edenwold, along with 10 other municipalities adopts new rideshare bylaw that allows for easy start up. Elisha Dacey / Global News

The RM of Edenwold, along with 10 other area municipalities, have created a policy to allow ride-hailing companies to begin operating quickly in their communities.

Read more: Uber ridesharing now available in the Queen City

“We have been talking to Uber and are looking forward to having rideshare services available soon, especially for local businesses. This will be a reliable way for employees to get to their workplaces,” says Coun. Stan Capnerhurst.

Councillors explain that the new bylaw reduces administrative hurdles for interested companies, and allows residents to quickly gain access to new transportation options.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Our industry is hurting’: Regina to consider changes to taxi, rideshare bylaws

“Under the provincial rules, each municipality can set up our own permitting processes and regulations. We recognized that this might be a lot of red tape for a company wanting to operate in a number of municipalities, so we worked with our regional partners to streamline the process,” explained RM of Edenwold manager of planning and development, Jana Jedlic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina unveils proposed rideshare rules

The partner municipalities include Lumsden, RM of Lumsden, Grand Coulee, Pense, RM of Pense, Pilot Butte, Balgonie, Belle Plaine, Buena Vista and the RM of Lajord.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UberBylawRidesharePolicyRM of Edenwoldrideshare Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers