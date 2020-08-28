RM of Edenwold announces new ride-hailing bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

The RM of Edenwold, along with 10 other area municipalities, have created a policy to allow ride-hailing companies to begin operating quickly in their communities.

“We have been talking to Uber and are looking forward to having rideshare services available soon, especially for local businesses. This will be a reliable way for employees to get to their workplaces,” says Coun. Stan Capnerhurst.

Councillors explain that the new bylaw reduces administrative hurdles for interested companies, and allows residents to quickly gain access to new transportation options.

“Under the provincial rules, each municipality can set up our own permitting processes and regulations. We recognized that this might be a lot of red tape for a company wanting to operate in a number of municipalities, so we worked with our regional partners to streamline the process,” explained RM of Edenwold manager of planning and development, Jana Jedlic.

The partner municipalities include Lumsden, RM of Lumsden, Grand Coulee, Pense, RM of Pense, Pilot Butte, Balgonie, Belle Plaine, Buena Vista and the RM of Lajord.