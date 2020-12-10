Menu

Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 11:24 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell confirms there is a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Dr. Jennifer Russell confirms there is a second presumptive case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Travis Fornum/Global News

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in the province.

The province says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, and director of Emergency Measures Greg MacCallum will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News.

Click to play video 'First wave of vaccine roll-out a topic at N.B. COVID cabinet committee' First wave of vaccine roll-out a topic at N.B. COVID cabinet committee
First wave of vaccine roll-out a topic at N.B. COVID cabinet committee

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 74.

In addition, the province is expected to receive the first small batch of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Where New Brunswick’s first 1,950 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be stored and who will receive them is due to be a topic of discussion at a Wednesday meeting of the COVID-19 cabinet committee.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Wednesday

Public Health also identified a COVID-19 case in a traveller who may have been infectious on two Dec. 6 Air Canada flights: flight AC865 and flight AC8792.

