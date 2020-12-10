New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus in the province.

The province says Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, and director of Emergency Measures Greg MacCallum will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News.

New Brunswick reported one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 74.

In addition, the province is expected to receive the first small batch of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Where New Brunswick’s first 1,950 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be stored and who will receive them is due to be a topic of discussion at a Wednesday meeting of the COVID-19 cabinet committee.

Public Health also identified a COVID-19 case in a traveller who may have been infectious on two Dec. 6 Air Canada flights: flight AC865 and flight AC8792.