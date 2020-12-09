New COVID-19 restrictions keep Edmonton senior in long-term care alone this Christmas

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s latest round of restrictions on social gatherings has no doubt changed Christmas plans for most Albertans, but the holiday will be especially quiet for many seniors in long-term care centres.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced new COVID-19 safety restrictions ordering casinos and gyms to close and banning dine-in service at restaurants, bars and cafes effective Sunday, Dec. 13.

“Two weeks ago we placed restrictions on all indoor gatherings, no social gatherings indoors plus a limit of 10 people for outdoor gatherings but as of today we are all outdoor social gatherings period,” Kenny said.

The ban barring larger family visits in long-term care centres, even outside.

Story continues below advertisement

Lenny Andrichuk’s 94-year-old father, Stanley, lives at St. Michael’s Long Term Care Centre in Edmonton. Before the new COVID-19 restrictions, family would often gather outdoors for visits, but now, no more.

“We’re going to have Christmas in our hearts, if we can’t have it in person,” Andrichuk said. Tweet This

To keep his father from not feeling so lonely, Andrichuk has other plans.

“We’re going to be on the phone a lot with people and talking and engaging and we’re going to work through this, we have to. It’s got its challenges but it’s one Christmas,” Andrichuk said.

1:13 Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’ Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’

As tough as it is not being able to see his dad in person, he said it’s the right thing to do to save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“What are the options? To open up the doors? To visit with him? Have a chance of somebody walking in with this virus and then inflicting the whole building and then losing residents? We’ve seen that with too many long-term care homes already,” Andrichuk said.

A small price to pay, but one he says is worth it to once again see his dad in the new year.

“It’s broken his spirit but yet every time we’re able to engage in conversations and visit, he always had a smile on his face and he always shared his love for us and so we hold on to those thoughts,” Andrichuk said.