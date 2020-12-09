Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New COVID-19 restrictions keep Edmonton senior in long-term care alone this Christmas

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 9:03 pm
Click to play video '‘We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy’: Alberta premier' ‘We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy’: Alberta premier
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says, “with great reluctance,” the province will limit gatherings over the holidays.

The province’s latest round of restrictions on social gatherings has no doubt changed Christmas plans for most Albertans, but the holiday will be especially quiet for many seniors in long-term care centres.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced new COVID-19 safety restrictions ordering casinos and gyms to close and banning dine-in service at restaurants, bars and cafes effective Sunday, Dec. 13.

“Two weeks ago we placed restrictions on all indoor gatherings, no social gatherings indoors plus a limit of 10 people for outdoor gatherings but as of today we are all outdoor social gatherings period,” Kenny said.

Read more: ‘It’s devastating:’ Home care services for Edmonton seniors reduced amid COVID-19 pandemic

The ban barring larger family visits in long-term care centres, even outside.

Story continues below advertisement

Lenny Andrichuk’s 94-year-old father, Stanley, lives at St. Michael’s Long Term Care Centre in Edmonton. Before the new COVID-19 restrictions, family would often gather outdoors for visits, but now, no more.

“We’re going to have Christmas in our hearts, if we can’t have it in person,” Andrichuk said.

Tweet This
Trending Stories

To keep his father from not feeling so lonely, Andrichuk has other plans.

“We’re going to be on the phone a lot with people and talking and engaging and we’re going to work through this, we have to. It’s got its challenges but it’s one Christmas,” Andrichuk said.

Click to play video 'Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’' Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’
Alberta health minister calls restrictions necessary to ‘protect lives’

As tough as it is not being able to see his dad in person, he said it’s the right thing to do to save lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“What are the options? To open up the doors? To visit with him? Have a chance of somebody walking in with this virus and then inflicting the whole building and then losing residents? We’ve seen that with too many long-term care homes already,” Andrichuk said.

A small price to pay, but one he says is worth it to once again see his dad in the new year.

“It’s broken his spirit but yet every time we’re able to engage in conversations and visit, he always had a smile on his face and he always shared his love for us and so we hold on to those thoughts,” Andrichuk said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Jason KenneyCoronavirus Restrictionsyegalberta restrictionsedmonton restrictionsSt. Michael’s Long Term Care CentreChristmas RestrictionsNew RestrictionNo outdoor social gatheringsSeniors Edmonton
Flyers
More weekly flyers