2 Kingston COVID-19 cases traced back to University District house parties: public health

At least two recent COVID-19 cases have been traced back to several house parties held on Dec. 4 and 5 in Kingston’s University District, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health.

Moore says these house parties would have fallen during the infected individual’s period of communicability. As a result anyone who attended house parties in this area of the city are required to self-isolate and to get tested if symptoms occur.

Read more: Kingston police bust party with up to 40 in attendance in University District over the weekend

Public Health says once tested, individuals should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result. If after this time, an individual develops symptoms they are required to self-isolate again and to get re-tested.

The parties happened during the last weekend of the fall semester at Queen’s University. The university has reported 10 cases of the virus since Nov. 30, all of them off campus.

Story continues below advertisement

To protect the health of the public and prevent community spread, KFL&A Public Health is investigating and following up with close contacts.