Simcoe Muskoka hits new weekly COVID-19 case record, 61 new infections reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 61 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local number of cases up to 2,519, including 53 deaths.

Twenty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, Ont., while seven are in Bradford, seven are in Innisfil and seven are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Springwater, Tay Township and Tiny Township.

Six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. One new case is a result of a congregate setting outbreak, while four a result of an institutional outbreak and one is a result of a workplace outbreak. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, the health unit has already reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, making it the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the average daily growth in confirmed cases was 1.8 per cent. Based on projections — if that level of growth continues — the health unit says there will be about 450 cases reported during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

According to the health unit, about half of all new infections in December with a known cause were acquired through close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. About 20 per cent were acquired in the community with no known source of infection.

Of the region’s total 2,519 coronavirus cases, 82 per cent — or 2,070 — have recovered, while 13 people remain in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also currently 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at five schools, four congregate settings, three workplaces, two long-term care facilities, one retirement home and one hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school outbreaks are at Steele Street Public School and Portage View Public School, both in Barrie, as well as Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil, Bradford District High School and Banting Memorial High School in Alliston.

The region has seen a total of 81 coronavirus outbreaks since the start of the pandemic — at 22 long-term care facilities, 19 workplaces, 13 educational settings, 11 retirement homes, 11 congregate settings, four community settings and one hospital.

According to the province of Ontario, 26 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie

Eastview Secondary School in Barrie

Portage View Public School in Barrie

Steele Street Public School in Barrie

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie

St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie

St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie

St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie

Bradford District High School

Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa

Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth

St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth

Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth

Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil

Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil

Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil

St. James Catholic School in Adjala-Tosorontio

East Oro Public School in Oro-Medonte

Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia

Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Springwater

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,890 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 132,800, including 3,836 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement