Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pair of small earthquakes shakes area around St. Andrews, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 4:17 pm
An Earthquakes Canada diagram show where a pair of quakes were recorded on Dec. 9, 2020.
An Earthquakes Canada diagram show where a pair of quakes were recorded on Dec. 9, 2020. Earthquakes Canada

A pair of small earthquakes woke up residents in the area around St. Andrews, N.B., on Wednesday.

Earthquakes Canada says that two minor earthquakes roiled an area near the New Brunswick-Maine border, approximately 10 kilometres northwest of St. Andrews.

Read more: Minor 3.7-magnitude earthquake hits northern New Brunswick, generates aftershock

The first earthquake registered 2.7 magnitude and hit the region at 6:44 a.m. AT.

The second registered at 2.9 magnitude and began at 8:31 a.m. AT.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Offshore quake generates tsunami alert for Alaska' Offshore quake generates tsunami alert for Alaska
Offshore quake generates tsunami alert for Alaska – Oct 20, 2020

Dozens of people on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border reported feeling the quakes.

Story continues below advertisement

Luckily, the earthquakes were both relatively minor with no reports of damage, with Earthquakes Canada adding that no such reports are expected.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EarthquakeMaineSt. AndrewsEarthquakes CanadamagnitudeNew Brunswick earthquakeNB earthquakeearthquake Atlantic
Flyers
More weekly flyers