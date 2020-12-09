Pair of small earthquakes shakes area around St. Andrews, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of small earthquakes woke up residents in the area around St. Andrews, N.B., on Wednesday.

Earthquakes Canada says that two minor earthquakes roiled an area near the New Brunswick-Maine border, approximately 10 kilometres northwest of St. Andrews.

The first earthquake registered 2.7 magnitude and hit the region at 6:44 a.m. AT.

The second registered at 2.9 magnitude and began at 8:31 a.m. AT.

Dozens of people on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border reported feeling the quakes.

Luckily, the earthquakes were both relatively minor with no reports of damage, with Earthquakes Canada adding that no such reports are expected.