Police stopped 21-year-old driver for driving at 208 km/h on Quebec highway

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Quebec provincial police say they stopped a 21-year-old man who was driving at more than twice the speed limit on a highway in Laval, a city north of Montreal.

Police say the man’s vehicle was clocked at 208 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 15.

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Police say local police stopped him shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver got a $1,993 speeding ticket and 24 demerit points.

Police say his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The force says speeding remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in the province, especially during the summer.