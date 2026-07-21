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Canada

Police stopped 21-year-old driver for driving at 208 km/h on Quebec highway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/JJF
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Quebec provincial police say they stopped a 21-year-old man who was driving at more than twice the speed limit on a highway in Laval, a city north of Montreal.

Police say the man’s vehicle was clocked at 208 kilometres per hour in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 15.

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Police say local police stopped him shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver got a $1,993 speeding ticket and 24 demerit points.

Police say his driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The force says speeding remains one of the leading causes of fatal crashes in the province, especially during the summer.

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