Mink on farm in B.C.’s Fraser Valley test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Mink from a farm in B.C.’s Fraser Valley have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, the B.C. government says.

Five of the animals were tested after several farm employees tested positive over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the province said the positive results in the mink were expected “considering the interaction between infected workers and mink on the farm.”

More testing is needed to determine genome sequencing, with further results are expected in the coming week.

2:05 Mutation concerns rise over COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. mink farm Mutation concerns rise over COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. mink farm

Story continues below advertisement

The farm, which has not been identified, has been placed under a quarantine order by B.C.’s chief veterinarian, meaning there can be no movement of animals or materials from the property.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The outbreak is not considered to pose a health risk to other mink farms, the government said, and the property was found to be incompliance with all animal welfare and biosecurity standards in an inspection in September.

Millions of the animals have been culled in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark after a strain of the virus was passed from humans to mink, then back to humans in a mutated form.

Cases have also been identified on mink farms in the United States.

There are 60 such farms in Canada but so far, officials here do not believe a cull is necessary.

4:14 B.C. officials report 2,020 new COVID-19 cases over three days, 35 additional deaths B.C. officials report 2,020 new COVID-19 cases over three days, 35 additional deaths