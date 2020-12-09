‘What Cam stood for’: Uxbridge man receives prestigious award for community dedication

Send this page to someone via email

An Uxbridge, Ont., man is sharing his story after being recently appointed to the Order of Canada, thereby achieving one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

Gordon Hicks has been recognized nationally for his mental health advocacy and environmental contributions.

It’s a bittersweet feeling for Hicks, who attributes the achievement to his 19-year-old son, Cameron, whom he lost in 2014 following a motor vehicle accident.

Beginning in Grade 9, Cameron began to battle anxiety. The family struggled for years to get the resources they needed to help him.

“Moving from public school, Grade 8, to Grade 9 was a bit of a trigger point for him,” said Hicks.

He says his son, who was an avid hockey player and always “one to pick up someone small and help them out,” got to a point where he struggled to get out of bed for school and attend his hockey practices.

When Cameron died, the family hastily started a foundation called Cam’s Kids in honour of him. The non-profit aims to help other families facing similar mental health challenges.

“Had we had more information, been more aware, that’s really what motivates me and (my wife) Linda to keep going with the foundation to try and help one child, one family.”

In doing so, the family has helped hundreds of children with anxiety across the country as the organization continues to grow. They currently have more than 500 volunteers in Canada.

“This is really what Cam stood for — kindness. He was a big boy and he was kind to everyone.”

Hicks says this kind of work has brought the family comfort in a deeply painful situation. He hopes his civilian honour will aid in continuing to spread awareness around mental health.

“We’re eliminating the stigma around anxiety, which was one of our objectives when we set out to do this,” Hicks said.

“No one should ever feel ashamed. No one should ever feel that there isn’t someone they can talk to and share openly.”

In addition to his mental health advocacy, Hicks is also being recognized for his volunteering in the hockey community and environmental leadership in the real estate industry.

In 2000, Hicks helped local residents who were concerned about children’s health from commercial pesticide use for cosmetic lawn care. The group sparked Uxbridge to change its by-laws for commercial pesticide use applications.

Hicks also leads Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, a Canadian company that operates in 12 countries. He works with banks, telecommunications organizations, retail stores and government agencies “in being able to operate their spaces very efficiently and in the most sustainable manner possible.”

Hicks was appointed to the Order of Canada on Nov. 27, along with 113 others. The announcement was made by Governor General Julie Payette.

“Everybody has heroes. In my life, my dad was my hero. He had integrity and he supported people and others all the time, in fact, Cam took after my father in many ways,” Hicks said.

“I really accept this in honour of his name as well.”

As to how he was appointed, Hicks says that remains a mystery.

“(It) really makes this award so incredibly special frankly, because I don’t know.”