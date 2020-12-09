Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

CKNW takes home Jack Webster Award, Global BC’s John Daly wins lifetime achievement award

By Staff Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 3:44 pm
Click to play video 'Award-winning reporter John L. Daly receives another accolade' Award-winning reporter John L. Daly receives another accolade
Veteran investigative journalist John L. Daly has been recognized once again for his many achievements.

CKNW was honoured at the Jack Webster Awards Tuesday night, while longtime Global BC reporter John Daly received a lifetime achievement award.

Global News’ radio team won in the category of Best Breaking News for its coverage of the northern B.C. murders.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Veteran Global BC reporter John Daly shares advice for journalists starting out' Veteran Global BC reporter John Daly shares advice for journalists starting out
Story continues below advertisement

Daly was given the 2020 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony that was held online.

Daly spent nearly four decades reporting for BCTV and then Global News, and won the very first Webster Award in 1987 for best reporting.

Read more: The police and the premier — remembering the RCMP raid on Glen Clark’s home

A veteran of 36 years, he covered some of the most high-profile stories in B.C., like the sudden plea bargain of one of the Surrey Six murderers, the raid on Premier Glen Clark’s home and the takedown of notorious gangster Jamie Bacon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
John DalyJohn L. DalyJohn Daly Webster AwardWebster AwardsWebster Awards 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers