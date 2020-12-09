CKNW takes home Jack Webster Award, Global BC’s John Daly wins lifetime achievement award

Send this page to someone via email

CKNW was honoured at the Jack Webster Awards Tuesday night, while longtime Global BC reporter John Daly received a lifetime achievement award.

Global News’ radio team won in the category of Best Breaking News for its coverage of the northern B.C. murders.

Story continues below advertisement

Daly was given the 2020 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony that was held online.

Daly spent nearly four decades reporting for BCTV and then Global News, and won the very first Webster Award in 1987 for best reporting.

A veteran of 36 years, he covered some of the most high-profile stories in B.C., like the sudden plea bargain of one of the Surrey Six murderers, the raid on Premier Glen Clark’s home and the takedown of notorious gangster Jamie Bacon.