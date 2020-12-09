Kindergarten registration for Guelph-area public schools starts Jan. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Kindergarten registration in Guelph and Wellington County public schools for September 2021 starts on Jan. 5.

The Upper Grand District School Board says the process is fully online as parents must pre-register their child online and have a virtual appointment with the school.

Children born in 2017 are eligible for junior kindergarten and children born in 2016 are eligible for senior kindergarten.

Registering online can be done between Jan. 5 and Jan. 22.

The board said the online process allows families to fill out the forms when it is convenient for them.

Parents or guardians who require assistance or who do not have access to a computer or internet can contact their child’s future school.

Each student will need proof of age, proof of address and immigration documents if the child was not born in Canada. Immunization records do not go through the school board and must be submitted to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Upper Grand added that all schools offering French Immersion at the junior kindergarten level have an enrolment cap.

Parents must complete their pre-registration and application for French Immersion by Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. in order to be considered “on time.”

All registration for the next school year is for in-person learning.

The board said it does not know whether an option for remote learning will be available.

More information about the registration process can be found on Upper Grand’s website.

UGDSB Kindergarten Registration starts January 5, 2021 – Here is what families need to know: https://t.co/xCNM3GtmAy #UGKindie @UGKindie pic.twitter.com/aSpT8j3ajX — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) December 8, 2020