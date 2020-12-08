Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Wellington Brewery ranked among the Top 10 at U.S. Open Beer Championship

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 2:13 pm
Wellington Brewery won big at the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Wellington Brewery won big at the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Wellington Brewery / Twitter

Wellington Brewery in Guelph, Ont., took home three medals and ranked among the Top 10 at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The annual international beer competition includes over 6,000 entries from around the world, competing in 140 different categories.

Read more: Waterloo Region, Guelph breweries pick up hardware at Ontario Brewing Awards

Wellington Brewery took home gold medals for its Special Pale Ale and County Brown Ale and a silver medal for UVB-76 Maksim, a seasonal bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout.

The medals earned the brewery a 10th place ranking in the overall competition.

According to the brewery, it’s the ninth year in a row that Wellington has won an award at the U.S. Open. It also follows wins at the Canadian and Ontario brewing awards this year.

Toronto-based Amsterdam Brewing finished in sixth place in the overall competition. The full list of winners can be found online.

Trending Stories

In a news release, Wellington Brewery said the Special Pale Ale and County Brown Ale are available year-round, but the UVB-76 Maksim is just a seasonal release that has already sold out.

