Wellington Brewery ranked among the Top 10 at U.S. Open Beer Championship

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington Brewery in Guelph, Ont., took home three medals and ranked among the Top 10 at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The annual international beer competition includes over 6,000 entries from around the world, competing in 140 different categories.

Wellington Brewery took home gold medals for its Special Pale Ale and County Brown Ale and a silver medal for UVB-76 Maksim, a seasonal bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout.

The medals earned the brewery a 10th place ranking in the overall competition.

According to the brewery, it’s the ninth year in a row that Wellington has won an award at the U.S. Open. It also follows wins at the Canadian and Ontario brewing awards this year.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Calgary brewery makes beer from cleaned wastewater Calgary brewery makes beer from cleaned wastewater – Aug 28, 2020

Toronto-based Amsterdam Brewing finished in sixth place in the overall competition. The full list of winners can be found online.

In a news release, Wellington Brewery said the Special Pale Ale and County Brown Ale are available year-round, but the UVB-76 Maksim is just a seasonal release that has already sold out.

Wow! We're honoured to have won 3 medals and a Top 10 Ranking at the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship 🎉 🥇 Special Pale Ale – English Pale Ale

🥇 County Brown Ale – Brown Ale

🥈 UVB-76 Maksim – Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter Specialty Thanks! https://t.co/KzuV5GUxoO pic.twitter.com/A83H6flGgD — Wellington Brewery (@WellingtonBrew) December 8, 2020

Advertisement