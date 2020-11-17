Waterloo Region, Guelph breweries pick up hardware at Ontario Brewing Awards

Many beer makers in Guelph and Waterloo Region are celebrating victories following the 2020 Ontario Brewing Awards.
The annual award ceremony, which was hosted online this year, recognizes brewing excellence across the province by awarding medals in 30 categories.
Six breweries in Guelph and Waterloo Region took home a combined 11 medals.
Wellington Brewery took home four medals, including a gold medal for its UVB-76 Maksim in the Wood Beer category.
It also picked up medals in the British Bitter, American Porter and Stout, and Catharina Sour categories.
Waterloo Brewing also won gold in the International Lager category for its Waterloo Dark Lager.
Taking home gold as well was Cambridge-based Foundry Brewing and its Beautiful Aurelia Hefeweizen in the German Wheat Beer category.
North Works Brewing Co. picked up two medals in the Spiced Beer category — a gold for its Laden Sloth Dark Chocolate and Coconut Stout, and a silver for its Vanilla Mocha Sloth Stout.
In the Smoked Beer category, Guelph-based Royal City Brewing took home a bronze medal for its Smoked Honey Ale.
Kitchener-based Red Circle Brewing won two medals — a silver medal in the Catharina Sour category for its Braided Roads Mixed Berry Sour and a bronze medal in the Speciality Beer category for its Braided Roads Dry-Hopped Sour.
Meuse Brewing, out of Norfolk County, won Best of Show for its Rouge Blended Barrel-Aged Sour.
Here’s a list of the winners at the Ontario Brewing Awards from Guelph and Waterloo Region:
International Lager
Gold: Waterloo Dark | Waterloo Brewing
German Wheat Beer
Gold: Beautiful Aurelia | Foundry Brewing
British Bitter
Silver: Special Pale Ale | Wellington Brewery
American Porter and Stout
Bronze: Imperial Russian Stout | Wellington Brewery
Spiced Beer
Gold: Fully Laden Sloth Dark Chocolate and Coconut Stout | North Works Brewing Co
Silver: Vanilla Mocha Sloth Stout | North Works Brewing Co
Smoked Beer
Bronze: Smoked Honey | Royal City Brewing Co
Wood Beer
Gold: UVB-76 Maksim | Wellington Brewery
Specialty Beer
Bronze: Braided Roads | Red Circle Brewing Co
Catharina Sour
Silver: Braided Roads (Mixed Berry) | Red Circle Brewing Co
Bronze: Wellington x Nickel Brook — Dry-Hopped Sour with Blueberry and Pear | Wellington Brewery
