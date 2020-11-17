Waterloo Region, Guelph breweries pick up hardware at Ontario Brewing Awards

Send this page to someone via email

Many beer makers in Guelph and Waterloo Region are celebrating victories following the 2020 Ontario Brewing Awards.

The annual award ceremony, which was hosted online this year, recognizes brewing excellence across the province by awarding medals in 30 categories.

Six breweries in Guelph and Waterloo Region took home a combined 11 medals.

Wellington Brewery took home four medals, including a gold medal for its UVB-76 Maksim in the Wood Beer category.

It also picked up medals in the British Bitter, American Porter and Stout, and Catharina Sour categories.

Waterloo Brewing also won gold in the International Lager category for its Waterloo Dark Lager.

Taking home gold as well was Cambridge-based Foundry Brewing and its Beautiful Aurelia Hefeweizen in the German Wheat Beer category.

North Works Brewing Co. picked up two medals in the Spiced Beer category — a gold for its Laden Sloth Dark Chocolate and Coconut Stout, and a silver for its Vanilla Mocha Sloth Stout.

In the Smoked Beer category, Guelph-based Royal City Brewing took home a bronze medal for its Smoked Honey Ale.

Kitchener-based Red Circle Brewing won two medals — a silver medal in the Catharina Sour category for its Braided Roads Mixed Berry Sour and a bronze medal in the Speciality Beer category for its Braided Roads Dry-Hopped Sour.

Meuse Brewing, out of Norfolk County, won Best of Show for its Rouge Blended Barrel-Aged Sour.

Here’s a list of the winners at the Ontario Brewing Awards from Guelph and Waterloo Region:

International Lager

Gold: Waterloo Dark | Waterloo Brewing

German Wheat Beer

Gold: Beautiful Aurelia | Foundry Brewing

British Bitter

Silver: Special Pale Ale | Wellington Brewery

American Porter and Stout

Bronze: Imperial Russian Stout | Wellington Brewery

Spiced Beer

Gold: Fully Laden Sloth Dark Chocolate and Coconut Stout | North Works Brewing Co

Silver: Vanilla Mocha Sloth Stout | North Works Brewing Co

Smoked Beer

Bronze: Smoked Honey | Royal City Brewing Co

Wood Beer

Gold: UVB-76 Maksim | Wellington Brewery

Specialty Beer

Bronze: Braided Roads | Red Circle Brewing Co

Catharina Sour

Silver: Braided Roads (Mixed Berry) | Red Circle Brewing Co

Bronze: Wellington x Nickel Brook — Dry-Hopped Sour with Blueberry and Pear | Wellington Brewery