Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario brewery employment triples in last decade amid craft beer growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 11:23 am
Updated June 16, 2020 11:24 am
Doug Ford responds to critics of his plan to tear up contract with The Beer Store
WATCH ABOVE (June 2019): During an event celebrating the one year anniversary of his election, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to critics opposed to his plan to terminate the province's contract with The Beer Store.

TORONTO — The Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing says the number of workers Ontario breweries employ has tripled in the last decade.

The advocacy organization for the province’s manufacturing sector says employment in breweries has grown more between 2010 and 2019 than any other part of the sector.

READ MORE: Toronto brewery asks consumers to bring back empties as Beer Store expands returns service

A study conducted by the organization says the number of people employed by breweries jumped to more than 5,800 at the end of the decade from 2,220 in 2010.

The study showed that growth among craft brewers more than offset declines in employment at larger beer companies.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nominate a front-line friend for craft beer thanks to Dundas, Ont. brewery

Story continues below advertisement

The study found that between 2010 and 2019, the number of Ontario breweries increased from less than 100 to more than 320.

The network says fewer than 40 of the breweries currently operating in Ontario were in business before 2010.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Craft BeerOntario breweriesCraft Beer GrowthOntario Craft BeerOntario Craft BreweryOntario Craft Brewery Growth
Flyers
More weekly flyers