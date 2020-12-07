Controversial bill allowing Doug Ford supporter to grant new degrees passes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario has passed a bill that could grant university status to a Christian school run by a controversial supporter of Premier Doug Ford.

Bill 213 contains a provision that allows Canada Christian College to grant arts and science degrees.

College president and evangelical pastor Charles McVety has been an outspoken Ford supporter since 2018.

The government has said that portion of the bill will not come into force until an independent review of the college’s application is vetted by a provincial agency.

It’s not immediately clear when the agency will conclude its review.

Former premier Kathleen Wynne has condemned the legislation, saying McVety has made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community and Muslims in the past.

