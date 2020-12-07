Menu

Canada

Controversial bill allowing Doug Ford supporter to grant new degrees passes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 5:18 pm
A general view of the Canada Christian College, in Whitby, Ont. is shown on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
A general view of the Canada Christian College, in Whitby, Ont. is shown on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario has passed a bill that could grant university status to a Christian school run by a controversial supporter of Premier Doug Ford.

Bill 213 contains a provision that allows Canada Christian College to grant arts and science degrees.

College president and evangelical pastor Charles McVety has been an outspoken Ford supporter since 2018.

Read more: Supporter will not get special treatment for religious college seeking accreditation: Ford

The government has said that portion of the bill will not come into force until an independent review of the college’s application is vetted by a provincial agency.

It’s not immediately clear when the agency will conclude its review.

Former premier Kathleen Wynne has condemned the legislation, saying McVety has made derogatory comments about the LGBTQ community and Muslims in the past.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
