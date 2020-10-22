Supporter will not get special treatment for religious college seeking accreditation: Ford

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford says the government isn’t giving any special treatment to a prominent social conservative whose Christian college is seeking permission to become a university.

The government recently introduced legislation that, among other things, would give the Canada Christian College the ability to grant university degrees in arts and sciences.

The college is run by Charles McVety, a prominent Christian activist and controversial supporter of the premier ever since Ford ran for the Progressive Conservative leadership.

Ford says the college will be evaluated by an independent agency that will decide if it gets the ability to call itself a university before his government’s legislation takes effect.

Former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne denounced the legislation today, saying the province should not “extend the mandate” of McVety.

McVety, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, was an active opponent of Wynne’s move to update Ontario’s sex-education curriculum when she was in office.