Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Supporter will not get special treatment for religious college seeking accreditation: Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Ontario Premier Ford: ‘We don’t need any complications on ranked ballots’' Ontario Premier Ford: ‘We don’t need any complications on ranked ballots’
WATCH ABOVE: When asked about his government's push to scrap ranked election ballots in the next election on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said "we don't need anymore complications on ranked ballots,' adding that this system of voting has been around since 1867.

Premier Doug Ford says the government isn’t giving any special treatment to a prominent social conservative whose Christian college is seeking permission to become a university.

The government recently introduced legislation that, among other things, would give the Canada Christian College the ability to grant university degrees in arts and sciences.

Read more: Halloween on or off? Dance studios but no gyms? Inconsistencies fill coronavirus messaging

The college is run by Charles McVety, a prominent Christian activist and controversial supporter of the premier ever since Ford ran for the Progressive Conservative leadership.

Ford says the college will be evaluated by an independent agency that will decide if it gets the ability to call itself a university before his government’s legislation takes effect.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says backlog on testing ‘caught up’, but questions lower test rate' Coronavirus: Ford says backlog on testing ‘caught up’, but questions lower test rate
Story continues below advertisement

Former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne denounced the legislation today, saying the province should not “extend the mandate” of McVety.

McVety, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, was an active opponent of Wynne’s move to update Ontario’s sex-education curriculum when she was in office.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario politicsKathleen WynneOntario governmentPremier FordCharles McVetyCanada Christian CollegeOntario Accreditation Process
Flyers
More weekly flyers