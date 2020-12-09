Menu

Crime

Televisions, computer equipment reported stolen from Lindsay business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of electronics from a business in early Decemember.
Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of electronics from a business in early Decemember.

Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of electronics from a business last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:20 a.m., a suspect broke entry into a Lindsay Street South business.

Read more: Lindsay man armed with knife arrested after break-in at business: police

The suspect reportedly stole six televisions and several pieces of computer equipment.

Trending Stories
The suspect in the theft of electronics from a business in Lindsay.
The suspect in the theft of electronics from a business in Lindsay.

Police on Wednesday released video surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

TheftBreak And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayElectronicsLindsay crime
