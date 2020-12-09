Televisions, computer equipment reported stolen from Lindsay business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of electronics from a business last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:20 a.m., a suspect broke entry into a Lindsay Street South business.

The suspect reportedly stole six televisions and several pieces of computer equipment.

The suspect in the theft of electronics from a business in Lindsay.

Police on Wednesday released video surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.