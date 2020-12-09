Televisions, computer equipment reported stolen from Lindsay business: police

Police in Lindsay are investigating the theft of electronics from a business last week.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:20 a.m., a suspect broke entry into a Lindsay Street South business.
The suspect reportedly stole six televisions and several pieces of computer equipment.
Trending Stories
Police on Wednesday released video surveillance images of the suspect.
Anyone with information can call police at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments