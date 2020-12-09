‘Ready to go’: Red River Ex’s Winter Wonderland hopes to open Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday light show at the Red River Ex is ready and waiting should the province confirm Wednesday that it’s allowed to open this weekend.

Red River Ex CEO Garth Rogerson told 680CJOB Tuesday that hearing the province loosen restrictions around drive-in events provided some glad tidings.

“I’m smiling broadly today, let me tell you. I’m extremely happy about that announcement,” he said.

“I do have a call scheduled (Wednesday) at about noon with the province. So I’m assuming that’s the talk about opening and restrictions and so forth. So I’m very excited, very pleased.”

The Red River Ex’s traditional Winter Wonderland, a drive-through light show on the Red River Ex grounds, was put on hold in November when public health restrictions were imposed to combat a rapidly rising COVID-19 case count.

One of those restrictions included a ban on congregating at events in vehicles.

On Tuesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, relaxed those restrictions, so long as everyone in the vehicle was from the same household and no one got out of those cars.

Originally slated to start Nov. 21, Rogerson said organizers hope to start on Saturday.

“We’re ready to go,” Rogerson said.

“We’ve been setting up for a couple of months and we just talked about that. We’re going to do a dry run probably tomorrow night and make sure all the bulbs are lit up and everything is good.“

Some parts of the Winter Wonderland will not be able to go ahead, like ice-skating or a photo area.

“We actually had animals planned for this year — you know, your petting zoo kind of thing. So there were bonfires and all kinds of different things. So all of that has to be cancelled.”

The park can’t offer washrooms either, Rogerson said, as people will not be allowed to get out of their cars.

That means no stopping to get out and take pictures, either, he said.

“Yes, we will have security on site. We’re really asking for the public’s help in that, to make sure it’s just your family in the car from your household.” Tweet This

The light show is a major fundraiser for the group, Rogerson said.

“We don’t get government funding. And while we’re a non-profit, we still have to earn business income to survive. You know, in this year alone, we’ve lost over $1 million.”

There’s a possibility the light show will be extended for as long as people want to come, he added.