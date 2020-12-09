Driver sought after car crashes into southeast Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a home in the community of Southview on Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the 2000 block of 33 Street Southeast just before 2 a.m.

The collision caused damage to the home but police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the vehicle was at the scene when they arrived but the driver had fled.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to determine whether the house was safe to occupy.

Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast. Global News

Anyone with information can call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.