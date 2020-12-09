Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver sought after car crashes into southeast Calgary home

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 9:52 am
Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast.
Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast. Courtesy Serge Deklic

Calgary police are searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a home in the community of Southview on Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the 2000 block of 33 Street Southeast just before 2 a.m.

Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast.
Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast. Courtesy Serge Deklic

The collision caused damage to the home but police said no injuries were reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the vehicle was at the scene when they arrived but the driver had fled.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to determine whether the house was safe to occupy.

Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast.
Emergency crews investigate after a vehicle crash into a home at 2055 33 Street Southeast. Global News

Anyone with information can call Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCar crashCalgary SouthviewCalgary car crashCar Into HouseSouthviewCalgary car into houseCalgary vehicle into housemissing drivervehicle into house
Flyers
More weekly flyers