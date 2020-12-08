Coronavirus: 74 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care home in the South Okanagan has grown to 28 people, Interior Health said on Tuesday.

The health agency originally announced the outbreak at McKinney Place in Oliver on Dec. 6, stating eight residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 28 total cases now, 27 are residents with one being a staff member.

“Targeted additional testing is occurring and will continue for all staff and residents,” said Interior Health.

“This includes mobilizing an Interior Health outreach testing team to expedite testing onsite.”

Interior Health also said it is working with staff and administration at McKinney “to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained, and that families are kept apprised of the developing outbreak.”

It also stated that “everyone’s condition is currently stable and no transmission has been detected in association with the South Okanagan General Hospital.”

Also Tuesday, officials announced 74 new cases for the Interior Health region, along with 637 active cases. Seventeen people are said to be in hospital, including four in intensive care.

The region’s death total remains at six.

Overall, since the pandemic began, the region’s total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,339. Of those, 1,695 have recovered.

Regarding other outbreaks in the Okanagan, IH said there are seven cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna and three cases at Village by the Station in Penticton.

The Revelstoke cluster is down to 14 cases from 50. The 14 are said to be self-isolating, while the remaining 36 have all recovered.

