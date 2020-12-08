Doctors Nova Scotia surprised program paying doctors to isolate after COVID-19 exposure cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

Doctors Nova Scotia says it was surprised to see the cancellation of a provincial program that paid physicians having to self-isolate after being exposed to the coronavirus.

“We’re disappointed to see the isolation program discontinued as we’re in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic,” said Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of Doctors Nova Scotia.

The isolation program allowed some physicians to be compensated for their period of self-isolation, 14 days, if exposed to COVID-19 while on the job. Doctors were told last week the program has ended.

“We were a little bit surprised to see the closure of this part of the program,” MacQuarrie said, noting that the program allowing doctors to work virtually is still on.

“For physicians who are able to continue work virtually it’s great to have that (virtual program) available to them.”

Some physicians, like those in the emergency department, are not able to do virtual care.

“If you had an exposure and had to isolate… any shifts you’re unable to do during that time period, and 14 days is a long time period, you would have no way or recouping those costs.”

MacQuarrie said this change may affect the security doctors feel that there is a plan in place for them should they be exposed, especially considering the proximity to the holiday season.

“Physicians are just anxious about working on the frontlines and their fear around what will happen if they have an exposure and are unable to work.”

The province’s department of health declined an interview with Global News on Tuesday.

In an emailed statement the department said the isolation program was in place for the first wave of COVID-19 and was linked to the income stabilization program.

That program ended on July 13, said spokesperson Marla MacInnis.

“Our understanding of the virus has increased significantly and with virtual care codes in place, many physicians can continue to provide services while self isolating,” MacInnis said.

MacQuarrie said while last week’s news was disappointing, she is still excited about extending virtual care until the end of December.

She also said Doctors Nova Scotia is optimistic in having a permanent virtual solution moving forward.

Right now, the group is not seeking additional assistance programs with respect to COVID-19.

MacQuarrie said the group’s priority is ensuring there are systems in place to support doctors and patients through the second wave and as the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Nova Scotia.