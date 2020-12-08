Manitoba government says more than $120K in coronavirus fines levied in past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says ongoing COVID-19 enforcement efforts brought in a total of $122,046 in fines last week.

The province says 285 warnings and 85 tickets were doled out to businesses and individuals allegedly skirting public health orders between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

The list of those fined includes nine businesses hit with $5,000 tickets, 53 individuals given $1,296 tickets for various offences and 15 people fined $298 for not wearing a mask in public. The province says eight band bylaw tickets were also issued by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Since April the province says a total of 913 warnings and 450 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $683,000 in fines to businesses and individuals.

In a release Tuesday the province said large gatherings at private residences remain a concern, and that while the majority of Manitobans are respecting public health orders, “several incidents over the weekend point to an uptick in abusive behaviour” toward officials.

The province warns abusive behaviour won’t be tolerated.

The entire province has been under tightened restrictions since Nov. 12, which include a five-person cap on public gatherings and the mandatory closure of bars, concert venues and non-essential retail stores. It also forbids people from having house guests, with some exceptions.

On Tuesday the province said the restrictions, with a few adjustments, would be extended past their scheduled expiry date Friday until at least early January.

Starting Saturday, drive-in services at churches and other venues will be allowed under the new rules, as long as people attend only with members of their household and remain in their vehicles.

The province is also adding thrift stores and acupuncture services to the list of essential businesses that can operate.

It has also added school supplies and seasonal holiday decorations to essential goods that can be sold in-store instead of through curbside pickup or online.

Other rules, including a five-person limit on public gatherings and restrictions on visitors in private homes, remain in place.

–With files from The Canadian Press

