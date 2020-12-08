New Brunswick legislature returns in person, does not make use of hybrid system

Send this page to someone via email

The first hybrid committee meeting in the history of New Brunswick took place on Friday, clearing the way for the return of the legislature with a hybrid sitting Tuesday. But as proceedings began Tuesday afternoon the virtual component was missing.

“I was as surprised as you to see that there wasn’t a hybrid system operating today. I expected there would be some MLAs who would be staying in their ridings and that’s not the case, everyone is there,” said Green leader David Coon.

All MLAs were present in the chamber, including those from the Saint John area, which remains in the orange phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The legislature decided to adjourn two weeks ago as the southern part of the province began to turn orange to avoid having MLAs travelling between health zones.

Story continues below advertisement

PC MLA and Education Minister Dominic Cardy confirmed that he told his cabinet colleagues that he would not consent to the changes necessary to allow a hybrid sitting to occur.

Changes to procedure happening on short notice require unanimous consent, otherwise, two days notice is required for motions regarding procedure.

Cardy said he believes the legislature should meet in person or not at all, adding he would not support a hybrid sitting no matter the pandemic situation in the province.

“The legislature is a place where people stand face-to-face, engage, discuss, deal with each other, compromise — you can’t do that online,” Cardy told reporters.

“The more that we move to take away authority from the legislature floor the more that we take power away from the hands of legislatures and place them in the hands of party leaders, premiers’ offices, prime ministers’ offices.”

1:47 Some MLAs call for legislature administration committee to meet in public Some MLAs call for legislature administration committee to meet in public

Another change was made to allow MLAs from zone two to attend on Tuesday, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Government house leader Glen Savoie said public health advised that MLAs from orange zones should be able to attend as long as they isolate while not working or return home each night.

Two weeks ago, public health advised against having MLAs from orange zones present together in the chamber.

But some are left asking what the purpose of the two-week adjournment was if the hybrid system isn’t going to be used.

“We have a system now, a hybrid system, a virtual system. There is little reason why we shouldn’t be using that system for MLAs who are a little more of a risk,” said Liberal health critic Jean-Claude D’Amours.

People’s Alliance leader Kris Austin opposed the adjournment to begin with, saying that if workers across the province are expected to go to work, so should legislators.