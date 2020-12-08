Toronto’s Massey Hall joins music venue complex under deal with Allied Properties

Send this page to someone via email

Massey Hall‘s multi-year facelift is becoming the anchor of a major Toronto music complex, under a new agreement with a local developer.

Allied Properties says it has struck an agreement that makes the historic concert space the focal point for Allied Music Centre, a seven-storey tower adjacent to the venue at Shuter and Victoria streets.

The urban office developer outlined a number of new spaces that will be housed in the building, including an unnamed “intimate” venue designed for smaller live events of up to 100 seated audience members.

There’s also a studio that can double as a classroom for musicians, as well as a new lounge to host events.

Representatives for the project were unable to immediately confirm the value of the transaction.

Massey Hall, which opened in 1894 as a choral music venue, is considered a jewel of Toronto’s music history. It’s hosted the likes of Glenn Gould, Gordon Lightfoot and Neil Young, who famously recorded his “Live at Massey Hall 1971” album in the space.