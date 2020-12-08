Menu

14 more people from Waterloo now in hospital due to COVID-19, total jumps to 40

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 3:37 pm
Click to play video 'Christine Elliott answers question regarding proof of COVID-19 vaccination' Christine Elliott answers question regarding proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott was asked by a member of the media on Tuesday whether or not the public will be issued proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fourteen more people connected to COVID-19 cases from the area are now in hospital than what had been reported by Waterloo Public Health reported 24 hours earlier.

The agency says 11 of the 40 people in hospital are in intensive care.

Read more: Ontario’s unspent pandemic reserves grew to $12 billion by end of September, FAO says

Waterloo Public Health reported 67 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 4,114.

It is the fifth straight day that fewer than 70 cases have been reported in the area, although it is also the most new cases in one day over that stretch.

Public health says 121 people were cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 3,529.

Click to play video 'Premier Doug Ford visits facility that will be used to store COVID-19 vaccines' Premier Doug Ford visits facility that will be used to store COVID-19 vaccines
Premier Doug Ford visits facility that will be used to store COVID-19 vaccines

No new deaths were announced, leaving Waterloo Region’s death toll at 127.

Trending Stories

There were two new outbreaks declared in the area including one at Derbecker’s Heritage House in St. Jacobs and another at a manufacturing/industrial workplace.

Outbreaks were declared over the Sunnyside Laurel Creek Unit and in trades, leaving the total number of active outbreaks in the area at 22.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,676 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations near 800

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,676 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 130,910.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s, which saw 1,925 new infections and marked a record in the province. On Sunday, 1,924 cases were recorded and 1,859 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 588 cases were recorded in Toronto, 349 in Peel Region and 141 in York Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,808 as 10 more deaths were reported.

