Crime

Regina man faces child pornography charges following ICE investigation

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 12:36 pm
A Regina man, 48, is facing a number of child pornography charges following an investigation done by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Read more: Pornhub pushes back against accusations that it allows child sexual abuse materials

Saskatchewan RCMP says the investigation began on Nov. 17 when police discovered a file-sharing network that allowed online access to child pornography.

On Dec. 3, ICE said it executed a search warrant at a home in Regina where officers arrested Britton J. Main, 48. He is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.

Read more: Asquith man facing child pornography, voyeurism charges: Saskatchewan RCMP

ICE said it also seized a computer and cell phone for further forensic analysis.

Main was released from custody on a number of conditions and will appear in Regina provincial court on Jan. 19.

