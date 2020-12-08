Regina man faces child pornography charges following ICE investigation

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).
Saskatchewan RCMP says the investigation began on Nov. 17 when police discovered a file-sharing network that allowed online access to child pornography.
On Dec. 3, ICE said it executed a search warrant at a home in Regina where officers arrested Britton J. Main, 48. He is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography.
ICE said it also seized a computer and cell phone for further forensic analysis.
Main was released from custody on a number of conditions and will appear in Regina provincial court on Jan. 19.
