Global News at 11 Edmonton October 31 2020 3:06pm 01:50 Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases Alberta is seeing an increase in child luring cases and police believe the fact kids are at home and online more these days could be a factor. Sarah Komadina reports.