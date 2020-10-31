Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 31 2020 3:06pm
01:50

Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases

Alberta is seeing an increase in child luring cases and police believe the fact kids are at home and online more these days could be a factor. Sarah Komadina reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home