Red Deer, Alta., man arrested for alleged child luring involving Saskatchewan girl

A 33-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., has been arrested and charged after an investigation found he was allegedly luring and grooming a young girl in Regina, Sask.

A joint investigation involving the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) units in Saskatchewan and Alberta led to the arrest.

A news release Tuesday said that Jeremie Raphael Roy was “allegedly sharing sexually explicit materials and luring a young girl via a social media application.”

The alleged offences occurred in October 2019, according to police.

“The internet knows no borders, however, ICE units from around the world routinely collaborate to help protect children and hold predators accountable,” said Sgt. Randy Poon.

Roy faces a series of sexual and child porn-related charges, including making child pornography, child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Saskatchewan and Alberta ICE authorities are still investigating the computers and electronic devices seized from Roy.

Anyone who has information should contact their local police office, or submit their information online.

Alberta’s ICE unit is headed up by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, while in Saskatchewan the ICE unit is composed of investigators from the RCMP and Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Alberta police services.