Crime

Red Deer, Alta., man arrested for alleged child luring involving Saskatchewan girl

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video 'Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases' Police in Alberta concerned about increase in child luring cases
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta is seeing an increase in child luring cases and police believe the fact kids are at home and online more these days could be a factor. Sarah Komadina reports – Oct 31, 2020

A 33-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., has been arrested and charged after an investigation found he was allegedly luring and grooming a young girl in Regina, Sask.

A joint investigation involving the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) units in Saskatchewan and Alberta led to the arrest.

A news release Tuesday said that Jeremie Raphael Roy was “allegedly sharing sexually explicit materials and luring a young girl via a social media application.”

The alleged offences occurred in October 2019, according to police.

“The internet knows no borders, however, ICE units from around the world routinely collaborate to help protect children and hold predators accountable,” said Sgt. Randy Poon.

Lethbridge man moves forward to sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl



Roy faces a series of sexual and child porn-related charges, including making child pornography, child luring and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Saskatchewan and Alberta ICE authorities are still investigating the computers and electronic devices seized from Roy.

Anyone who has information should contact their local police office, or submit their information online.

Click to play video 'Predators could be playing online games with your child' Predators could be playing online games with your child
Predators could be playing online games with your child – Aug 22, 2019

Alberta’s ICE unit is headed up by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, while in Saskatchewan the ICE unit is composed of investigators from the RCMP and Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Alberta police services.

