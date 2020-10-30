Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge man with luring a child through Snapchat

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 2:22 pm
Kingsley Mayers, 28, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, indecent exposure to a person under 16 and distributing cannabis to a person under 18 years of age. Courtesy, Edmonton police

A 28-year-old man has been charged with six offences after Edmonton police allege he lured a child using the social media platform Snapchat.

Police said Friday that in September, the man sent a friend request to an unknown 11-year-old girl via Snapchat using the user name “likeshacklebolt.”

The pair communicated on Snapchat and shortly after, began meeting in person, according to police. In October, police said the pair was driving together in the man’s vehicle at which time the man allegedly pulled into an alley, sexually assaulted the girl and then dropped her off at home.

Read more: RCMP say St. Albert man arrested, charged in sexual exploitation investigation

Kingsley Mayers, 28, was arrested on Oct. 23. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, indecent exposure to a person under 16 and distributing cannabis to a person under 18 years of age.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mayers is also known to use the name Craig Alan Golka, according to police.

Police said the girl is receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

Investigators believe there may be more victims out there and asked anyone who may have been victimized to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

This is the second time in as many days Edmonton police have released information regarding charged laid in relation to social media use.

On Thursday, police said a 20-year-old man was charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forceful confinement, choking to overcome resistance, strangulation, making sexual explicit material available to a child with intent and breaching his conditions.

Read more: Police charge 20-year-old Edmonton man after 2 sexual assaults

The charges were laid after two teenage girls reported they had been sexually assault by a man they met through social media.

