No plans to extend winter break at B.C. schools amid COVID-19 second wave: Bonnie Henry

B.C.’s top doctor says there are no plans to extend winter break in B.C. schools amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said discussions with stakeholders determined that the downsides of ending in-class instruction early or resuming classes at a later date outweighed the potential benefits.

Henry said exposure events in schools reflect community spread and there have been few school outbreaks.

“We are not having large numbers of transmission events in schools,” she said Monday.

“Schools really are a safe place and an important place for educators and for students.”

Last month, officials in Alberta announced a longer winter break for students.

Students in grades 7 to 12 ended in-class instruction this past Friday, two weeks earlier than originally planned. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6, and early childhood learning, will begin online learning on Dec. 18. until their winter break begins.

A return to the classroom in Alberta has been delayed to Jan. 11.

Henry also said Monday that COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. have been extended to Jan. 8 as the province continues to experience high levels of transmission and community spread of the virus.

All worship services and community and social events remain suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes.

The latest order includes an exemption for drive-thru events like light festivals and drop-off toy drives.

