Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

No plans to extend winter break at B.C. schools amid COVID-19 second wave: Bonnie Henry

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. has no plans to extend winter break in schools' B.C. has no plans to extend winter break in schools
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no plans to close schools early for winter break when asked by a reporter at Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

B.C.’s top doctor says there are no plans to extend winter break in B.C. schools amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said discussions with stakeholders determined that the downsides of ending in-class instruction early or resuming classes at a later date outweighed the potential benefits.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: B.C. considers an extension of longer winter break' Coronavirus: B.C. considers an extension of longer winter break
Coronavirus: B.C. considers an extension of longer winter break – Nov 17, 2020

Henry said exposure events in schools reflect community spread and there have been few school outbreaks.

“We are not having large numbers of transmission events in schools,” she said Monday.

Read more: B.C.’s health minister ‘actively considering’ extending students’ annual winter break

“Schools really are a safe place and an important place for educators and for students.”

Last month, officials in Alberta announced a longer winter break for students.

Click to play video 'Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19' Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19
Surrey, B.C. teacher shares ICU battle with COVID-19 – Nov 28, 2020

Students in grades 7 to 12 ended in-class instruction this past Friday, two weeks earlier than originally planned. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 6, and early childhood learning, will begin online learning on Dec. 18. until their winter break begins.

Read more: B.C. extends ban on social gatherings until Jan. 8, restricting Christmas and New Year’s events

A return to the classroom in Alberta has been delayed to Jan. 11.

Henry also said Monday that COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. have been extended to Jan. 8 as the province continues to experience high levels of transmission and community spread of the virus.

Read more: Top 12 questions and answers from Global BC’s town hall with Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry

All worship services and community and social events remain suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes.

The latest order includes an exemption for drive-thru events like light festivals and drop-off toy drives.

— With files from  Heide Pearson, Klaudia Van Emmerik and The Canadian Press

