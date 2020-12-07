Ottawa man, 46, charged in fatal SJAM Parkway collision in June: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have laid charges against an Ottawa man in connection with a fatal collision on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway earlier this year.

RCMP traffic services began investigating after a vehicle left the parkway near the Champlain Bridge on the evening of June 10, fatally striking a pedestrian and critically injuring a cyclist, according to police reports.

The roadway was closed to traffic overnight and the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision.

RCMP took the lead on the investigation because the incident took place on Crown land.

The Mounties now say the investigation has concluded in charges against a 46-year-old man from Ottawa.

The unidentified man is charged with careless driving causing death and causing bodily harm.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on March 31, 2021.

