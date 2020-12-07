Metro Vancouver rain warning in effect Monday, 60 to 90 mm expected through Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver on Monday.

Environment Canada said an intense frontal system is set to move across the B.C. coast.

Showers developed across the region Monday morning with heavy rains expected to hit Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, and the west and central Fraser Valley by the evening.

Between 60 and 90 mm of rainfall is expected through Tuesday morning with rains easing my midday Tuesday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada said.