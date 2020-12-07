Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donates $150,000 for medical equipment in operating suites

Send this page to someone via email

The Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated $150,000 on Monday to support the purchase of equipment for the Lindsay, Ont., hospital’s operating suites.

The funds were raised between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. However, the annual pledge payment that takes place in June was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.

On Monday, auxiliary vice-president Anne Botond was joined by the hospital gift shop manager Shari Nash and volunteer Carole Glass of Reflections Café in the hospital’s main lobby, to present the cheque to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation (represented by CEO Erin Coons) and the hospital (represented by president and CEO Kelly Isfan).

The auxiliary reopened its cafe on Nov. 16 and its gift shop reopened for business on Monday which see proceeds from the auxiliary’s fundraising pledge to the RMH Foundation.

The donated funds will support medical equipment needs including anaesthetic gas machines and arthroplasty (joint surgery) equipment in the hospital’s operating suites.

“It is a pleasure to be able to present this much needed support for the acquisition of capital equipment at the Ross,” stated Botond. “The hospital’s equipment needs are not met through government funding. It is through donations that we keep our hospital well equipped and serving the community in an exemplary fashion.

“In addition to our fundraising efforts, we are glad to get back into the hospital to work in support of the patients, their families and our hospital’s frontline workers. We are and always will be part of the team.”

Coons said the hospital’s volunteers are “family, indispensable to the hospital team.”

“We couldn’t be happier to see their phased return to their many volunteer services, and we’re overwhelmed by their dedication to patients’ exceptional care as shown through this generous contribution today,” she said.

“We send each and every auxiliary member our sincere thanks.”

