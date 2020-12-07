Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

After a weekend that saw record-high cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province on Monday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

The province marked another record-breaking day Saturday, with 1,879 new cases identified.

On Sunday, Alberta confirmed an additional 1,836 cases of COVID-19 and another 19 deaths. The province’s death toll is now 615.

There were 601 people in hospital, 100 of whom were in the ICU on Sunday.

Alberta had 19,484 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. To date, 2,371,092 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.