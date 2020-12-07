Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says' Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Health Canada would cut no corners in deciding whether or not to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or other vaccine candidates for COVID-19. Trudeau said the regulatory process must be “as rigorous as it always is.”

After a weekend that saw record-high cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus situation in the province on Monday.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this post.

Read more: Alberta reports 19 COVID-related deaths and 1,836 new cases Sunday

The province marked another record-breaking day Saturday, with 1,879 new cases identified.

On Sunday, Alberta confirmed an additional 1,836 cases of COVID-19 and another 19 deaths. The province’s death toll is now 615.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How will the COVID-19 vaccine get to Canadians?' Coronavirus: How will the COVID-19 vaccine get to Canadians?
Coronavirus: How will the COVID-19 vaccine get to Canadians?

There were 601 people in hospital, 100 of whom were in the ICU on Sunday.

Alberta had 19,484 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. To date, 2,371,092 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Alberta.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

