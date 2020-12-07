Kingston-area residents asked to take action now to reduce COVID-19 spread

On Monday, KFL&A Public health issued a press release indicating there is a widespread level of COVID-19 activity in the Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington area.

The health unit is warning that the region is facing a critical time in the fight against the coronavirus and is asking everyone to strengthen their efforts to contain its spread.

“Our local data indicates that COVID-19 cases in our area are at the highest levels to date, confirming the upward surge of this virus and we are projecting much higher levels unless we take more action to curb its spread,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health.

KFL&A Public Health’s investigations have revealed that transmission is occurring during close, unprotected contact between individuals in work and social settings where physical distancing is limited and face coverings are not being worn.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, three individuals over 80 years of age have contracted COVID-19 in the community. As a result, KFL&A Public Health says it is especially concerned for those individuals at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including older adults and other vulnerable populations.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

The health unit says those at higher risk from COVID-19 should stay home, limit social interactions to those in your household, and avoid trips outside the home by getting groceries and medicine delivered or having a family member or friend deliver essential items to your doorstep. If you are an employer, increase opportunities for those most at risk to work from home.

“We must all continue to work together and stay vigilant — staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

Area residents are asked to take the following actions “immediately”:

“Monitor for symptoms daily and get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Stay home if you have any symptoms – do not go to work or visit others.

If someone in your household is symptomatic, they need to get tested and everyone else in the household must isolate until a negative test result is back.

Avoid crowds and closed spaces.

Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with).

Do not travel outside of the KFL&A area.

Wear a face covering and stay two metres apart from anyone who does not live in your household.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.”