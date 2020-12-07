Menu

Comments

Health

Prince Edward Island taking aggressive steps to curb spread of COVID-19 cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 1:24 pm
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020.
A nurse holds a swab before testing a patient in Ottawa on Nov. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are taking a number of aggressive steps to curb community spread of COVID-19.

The province has entered a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown today after seven new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend.

READ MORE: Prince Edward Island introduces COVID-19 restrictions as New Brunswick loosens them

All Islanders between the ages of 20 and 29 are being asked to be tested for COVID-19 even if they have no symptoms.

A testing clinic is opening today in Stratford and the hours of operation are being extended for clinics in Charlottetown, Summerside and Montague due to increased demand.

Visitors are not allowed at hospitals, long-term care or other Health PEI facilities, except under compassionate circumstances.

High schools on the Island have moved to online learning.

