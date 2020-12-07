Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Prince Edward Island introduces COVID-19 restrictions as New Brunswick loosens them

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 8:13 am
Person wearing surgical mask.
Person wearing surgical mask. Getty Images

One Atlantic province is introducing aggressive new public health rules Monday, as another loosens its COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced yesterday that the province would enter a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario family who relocated to New Brunswick warns others about moving company concerns

The move is an effort to curb community spread of the novel coronavirus, as King says contact tracing has been difficult.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick, meanwhile, is lifting restrictions in Moncton and Fredericton thanks to a declining COVID-19 caseload.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick to move Moncton, Fredericton regions to Yellow alert level' Coronavirus: New Brunswick to move Moncton, Fredericton regions to Yellow alert level
Coronavirus: New Brunswick to move Moncton, Fredericton regions to Yellow alert level

The two areas will return to the less restrictive “yellow” level of precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

But officials in New Brunswick are reminding residents that the situation in other provinces remains grim, so it’s not yet safe to let loose.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaPrince Edward Island
Flyers
More weekly flyers