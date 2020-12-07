Menu

Politics

Winnipeg to have 7 temporary public washrooms up and running by week’s end

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 8:04 pm
The City is adding several publish washrooms to the core area, as a dignified way for vulnerable people to access basic facilities. Picture Alliance / Getty Images

The City of Winnipeg expects to have seven temporary public washrooms set up by the end of this week, followed by permanent sites sometime in 2021.

In July, the City decided to adopt the “Places to Go” downtown public restroom strategy, as a way to provide a dignified way for vulnerable people to have access to basic facilities.

Since then, the Public Service has been working with End Homelessness Winnipeg to find the most appropriate areas. Each was chosen since it’s near a community partner who has agreed to check in on the sites.

Read more: ‘Practical and thought-provoking’ pop-up public toilets open in Winnipeg

The locations are:

  • -Air Canada Window Park (345 Portage Ave.)
  • -Powers / Selkirk Park (Near 469 Selkirk Ave.)
  • -Gerald James Lynch Park (26 Osborne St.)
  • -Martha St. and Henry St. at Main Street Project.
  • -222 Furby St.
  • -Henry St. and Main St. adjacent to Thunderbird House (This will be a permanent location.)

The temporary restrooms are expected to cost the City $50,000, to be followed by $620,000 for the permanent facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

The full $670,000 was provided by the Canadian Medical Association Foundation in June, to be used for COVID-related supports for vulnerable people.

winnipegCity of WinnipegCity HallDowntown WinnipegMain Street ProjectWashroomsToiletsEnd Homelessness WinnipegRestroomsThunderbird HouseCanadian Medical Association FoundationPlaces to Go
