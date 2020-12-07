MLA Raj Chouhan becomes B.C.’s first South Asian speaker of the house

Send this page to someone via email

Raj Chouhan was acclaimed as B.C.’s speaker of the legislative assembly on Monday, becoming the first person of South Asian heritage to serve as speaker in any legislature in Canada.

Chouhan, who represents Burnaby-Edmonds has served as a New Democrat MLA for 15 years and has served as the deputy speaker since 2017.

“I am truly grateful to have been entrusted with this role by all members of the legislative assembly,” he said.

“As a proud member of the Indo-Canadian community, I am tremendously proud of this historic occasion and honoured to continue my public service in this new role.”

Chouhan arrived in Canada in 1973 and started working on a farm. He was later fired for speaking up for for the rights of his colleagues and later helped found the Canadian Farmworkers’ Union in 1980.

Premier John Horgan rose in the legislature to congratulate him on his new job.

“Part of you led you to that calling. To organize. To fight for social justice. To resist and speak about racism wherever it emerged. That is who you are,” he said.

“Coming from the fields and now overseeing the commons for all British Columbians is truly extraordinary.”

The election of a speaker takes place on the first sitting day of the legislature after a provincial general election or when the position becomes vacant.

Horgan was re-elected with a majority government on Oct. 24.