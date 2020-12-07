Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

MLA Raj Chouhan becomes B.C.’s first South Asian speaker of the house

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 1:55 pm
Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan has been elected as speaker of the BC Legislature.
Burnaby-Edmonds MLA Raj Chouhan has been elected as speaker of the BC Legislature. Jonathan Bartlett/Global News

Raj Chouhan was acclaimed as B.C.’s speaker of the legislative assembly on Monday, becoming the first person of South Asian heritage to serve as speaker in any legislature in Canada.

Chouhan, who represents Burnaby-Edmonds has served as a New Democrat MLA for 15 years and has served as the deputy speaker since 2017.

“I am truly grateful to have been entrusted with this role by all members of the legislative assembly,” he said.

“As a proud member of the Indo-Canadian community, I am tremendously proud of this historic occasion and honoured to continue my public service in this new role.”

Read more: Speaker Darryl Plecas offers suggestions for B.C. legislature on way out the door

Chouhan arrived in Canada in 1973 and started working on a farm. He was later fired for speaking up for for the rights of his colleagues and later helped found the Canadian Farmworkers’ Union in 1980.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Premier John Horgan rose in the legislature to congratulate him on his new job.

“Part of you led you to that calling. To organize. To fight for social justice. To resist and speak about racism wherever it emerged. That is who you are,” he said.

“Coming from the fields and now overseeing the commons for all British Columbians is truly extraordinary.”

Click to play video 'Speaker Darryl Plecas has sharp words for media at B.C. legislature' Speaker Darryl Plecas has sharp words for media at B.C. legislature
Speaker Darryl Plecas has sharp words for media at B.C. legislature – Nov 26, 2018

The election of a speaker takes place on the first sitting day of the legislature after a provincial general election or when the position becomes vacant.

Horgan was re-elected with a majority government on Oct. 24.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC LegislatureDarryl PlecasSpeakerRaj ChouhanBC Legislative AssemblySpeaker ChouhanSpeaker Raj Chouhan
Flyers
More weekly flyers