Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde will not seek re-election

National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) said he won’t seek re-election as the head of the organization next summer.

Bellegarde, who has served in the role since 2014, said in a series of tweets that he has successfully advocated for laws protecting Indigenous children and languages as well as a new bill to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Issues and concerns that we used to talk about only among ourselves, around the kitchen table, are now out there in the media every day, at the centre of public debate,” he said.

Bellegarde said his advocacy has also helped to secure more than $27 billion in new funding.

He said these achievements should inspire Indigenous leaders to continue pressing for better lives for Indigenous Peoples.

“We must reach out to our non-Indigenous brothers and sisters who understand that there can be no reconciliation without transformation,” he said. “We need to mobilize our allies in government — no matter what party they belong to — who have the courage (and) conviction to support change.”

Bellegarde said he will address the chiefs at their general assembly, which is being held virtually this week after it was put off last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will be both excited and anxious, but most of all, proud of the work we did together,” he said. “We still have lots of work to do, so let’s fight together for First Nations’ priorities right to the end.”

The national chief is elected every three years to lead the AFN, a political advocacy organization that represents more than 600 First Nations in Canada.

At its general assembly, the AFN is set to urge the government to address inequities faced by First Nations during the pandemic and to support safe and high-quality education, health-care resources and infrastructure, among other issues.

The organization is also expected to create the First Nations veteran’s council to promote the recognition of contributions of First Nations military and RCMP veterans in Canada through education and to develop and maintain a database of First Nations veterans.

1:51 First Nations national chief says Indigenous people will be watching for implementation of UN declaration First Nations national chief says Indigenous people will be watching for implementation of UN declaration