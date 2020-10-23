Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Assembly of First Nations has ‘lost confidence’ in RCMP commissioner, says Bellegarde

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'RCMP boss defends officers in Nova Scotia lobster fishing feud' RCMP boss defends officers in Nova Scotia lobster fishing feud
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is defending her officers' response to the ongoing lobster fishing dispute in Nova Scotia. Ross Lord explains.

OTTAWA – The head of the Assembly of First Nations says he is set to tell Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he has ‘lost confidence’ in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he’s taking this step after months of unrest and many issues relating to the safety of First Nations people across Canada.

Read more: RCMP leader fails to address why Mounties appeared not to intervene in N.S. lobster fisheries violence

He says he’s asking Trudeau to replace Lucki with “someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism.”

The call for her resignation comes as the RCMP has faced heavy criticism for its response to violence toward a disputed Mi’kmaq moderate livelihood lobster fishery in Nova Scotia.

Earlier this week, Lucki defended the actions of RCMP officers in Nova Scotia after Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said they had failed to properly protect Indigenous people there.

Click to play video 'RCMP ‘deeply concerned’ by violence against Indigenous lobster fisheries in Nova Scotia' RCMP ‘deeply concerned’ by violence against Indigenous lobster fisheries in Nova Scotia
RCMP ‘deeply concerned’ by violence against Indigenous lobster fisheries in Nova Scotia

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa today, Trudeau says he has heard concerns from many Canadians about the functioning of the RCMP and that he would work with Lucki to ensure “that we continue to keep Canadians safe.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
