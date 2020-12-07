8 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Oliver, B.C., long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Oliver, B.C. after eight residents tested positive for the virus.

IH said it’s implementing additional infection control and prevention measures at McKinney Place, which is connected to the South Okanagan General Hospital.

Health officials said the outbreak does not include the hospital.

McKinney Place, which is operated by Interior Health, has 61 residents living in the long-term care section of the facility.

1:49 Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19 Long-term care home resident in Kelowna dies from COVID-19

Interior Health said “extensive testing” of staff and residents is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

“To protect the safety of everyone at the home, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits to the long-term care unit,” IH said in a statement issued Sunday night.

It’s believed to be the largest COVID-19 outbreak involving care home residents in B.C.’s Southern Interior since the pandemic began.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Care home outbreaks declared earlier this year were limited to test-positive staff, but in late November, a care home resident at Mountainview Village in Kelowna, became the first in the region to contract the virus, and later died.

2:15 Promised funding to thwart cutbacks at Princeton care home hasn’t materialized; families renew appeal Promised funding to thwart cutbacks at Princeton care home hasn’t materialized; families renew appeal

IH’s president urged people to follow COVID-19 guidance to protect those living in long-term care.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all have a role to play to stop the spread in our communities, and I’m asking everyone to stick close to home right now and keep to your household,” Susan Brown said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a second COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton over the weekend.

One resident and one staff member have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

It’s the second outbreak at the Penticton care home in less than a month.

All active facility outbreaks in IH can be found here.

2:23 An outbreak of COVID-19 is declared at a long term care facility in Kelowna after a staff member and resident both test positive for the virus An outbreak of COVID-19 is declared at a long term care facility in Kelowna after a staff member and resident both test positive for the virus