Watch live as Trudeau is expected to talk coronavirus vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is speaking to reporters today as a decision on whether to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Canada looms.

You can watch Prime Minister Trudeau live at 1130AM ET in the video player above as he is expected to detail about Canada’s vaccine rollout plans.

He’s slated to appear alongside Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo, and Major-General Dany Fortin — all key names in Canada’s effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine on Canadians soil and in Canadians’ arms.

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently working its way through Canada’s regulatory approval processes. Canada is assessing the promising vaccine candidate in lockstep with the United States and Europe, and the government has said these reviews are expected to wrap up “soon.”

Federal officials have been slowly unveiling details of its plan for a vaccine rollout, once one is approved. The government is aiming to be ready to receive vaccine doses before Christmas, said Fortin, the government’s lead on the nations’ COVID-19 distribution of a vaccine, on Thursday.

Officials also said the first physical vaccine doses won’t be arriving until early January, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he expects the majority of Canadians to be vaccinated by September.