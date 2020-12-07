Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers continue fighting extradition amid proposed plea deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 6:35 am
Click to play video 'WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou' WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou
WATCH: WSJ reports plea deal is in the works for Meng Wanzhou.

The legal fight against extradition to the United States for Meng Wanzhou is back on in a Vancouver court amid a report that the American Justice Department is discussing a deal in the case.

A Wall Street Journal report says U.S. officials were discussing an agreement that would see the Huawei executive admit guilt to some of the allegations in exchange for dropping the extradition request.

Read more: Trudeau says detained Canadians ‘top priority’ amid report of possible Meng deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wouldn’t comment on the report Friday, except to say Canada’s absolute priority is the safe release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, whose arrests and charges have been widely linked to Canada’s detention of Meng.

Lawyers for Meng are in B.C. Supreme Court Monday gathering evidence for an abuse of process claim they expect to make next year.

Click to play video 'Trudeau won’t comment on WSJ report of U.S. negotiations with Meng Wanzhou' Trudeau won’t comment on WSJ report of U.S. negotiations with Meng Wanzhou
Trudeau won’t comment on WSJ report of U.S. negotiations with Meng Wanzhou

Her lawyers have alleged officers with the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency hatched a plan to unlawfully search and interrogate her when she was arrested at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018.

Meng and Huawei face charges in the United States over a claim they violated American sanctions against Iran _ allegations that both deny.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
